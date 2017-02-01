Connor McDavid has the Oilers on track to return to the playoffs after a decade away, but the 20-year-old NHL scoring leader realizes he's only one piece in a puzzle that has been unsolved for years in Edmonton McDavid leading Oilers' quest to end 10-year playoff drought Connor McDavid has the Oilers on track to return to the playoffs after a decade away, but the 20-year-old NHL scoring leader realizes he's only one piece in a puzzle that has been unsolved for years in Edmonton Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jVaDFy Pacific Division's Connor McDavid, top, of the Edmonton Oilers, scores against Metropolitan Division goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, of the Columbus Blue Jackets, during the NHL hockey All-Star championship game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.