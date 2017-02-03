Hurricanes vs Oilers: Game Preview, Notes, Statistics, How to Watch

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers Friday, February 3, 2017 - 7:30 p.m. ET PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC FOX Sports Carolinas - 99.9 The Fan - WRALSportsFan Web and App SB Nation Rival Blog: Copper & Blue The Hurricanes and Oilers meet for the final time this season. Edmonton took the first meeting, a 3-2 win on October 18. Carolina trails all-time , including 15-13-7 at home and an abysmal 8-23-7 in Edmonton.

