Gryba wife thinks he was traded, sends angry texts "Call Me Now" Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/02/nhl-trade-deadline-2017-edmonton-oilers-eric-gryba-wife-angry-texts-photo This should be a quick reminder that trade deadlines in sports - and just the life of an athlete in general - has an effect on more than just the person on the field, court or, in this case, ice. Veteran Edmonton Oilers defenseman Eric Gryba posted this tweet of increasingly desperate and angry texts from his wife, who appeared to think he had been traded: It's also a reminder that the NHL's trade deadline is at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, so best of luck to all the families of players out there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.