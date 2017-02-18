Goalie Nods: Cam Talbot makes 53rd start for Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers are on their way to the playoffs for the first time since the 2005-06 season and there are quite a few players responsible for the turnaround, including two young forwards - Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl - residing in the top-16 in scoring. McDavid, currently pacing the league at 64 points entering Saturday and giving Sidney Crosby a run for his money when it comes to the best player in the league, is perhaps the biggest factor.
