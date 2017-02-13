Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Partner...

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Partner With Edmonton Oilers To Raise $20,000 For Teammates For Kids

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: AllAccess.com

Kudos to PEARL RECORDS artist GARTH BROOKS and wife TRISHA YEARWOOD who have partnered with the ERIC GRYBA of the NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE's EDMONTON OILERS to raise money for TEAMMATES FOR KIDS. GRYBA posted a video to the OILERS' FACEBOOK page last WEDNESDAY stating that if the video received 5,000 likes, he would donate $5,000 to the TEAMMATES FOR KIDS charity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonton Oilers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 3
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Oct '15 Fart news 90
News Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15) May '15 stewart scott 3
News Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
See all Edmonton Oilers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,180 • Total comments across all topics: 278,851,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC