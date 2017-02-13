Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Partner With Edmonton Oilers To Raise $20,000 For Teammates For Kids
Kudos to PEARL RECORDS artist GARTH BROOKS and wife TRISHA YEARWOOD who have partnered with the ERIC GRYBA of the NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE's EDMONTON OILERS to raise money for TEAMMATES FOR KIDS. GRYBA posted a video to the OILERS' FACEBOOK page last WEDNESDAY stating that if the video received 5,000 likes, he would donate $5,000 to the TEAMMATES FOR KIDS charity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC