Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Partner With Edmonton Oilers To Raise $20,000 For Teammates For Kids

Kudos to PEARL RECORDS artist GARTH BROOKS and wife TRISHA YEARWOOD who have partnered with the ERIC GRYBA of the NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE's EDMONTON OILERS to raise money for TEAMMATES FOR KIDS. GRYBA posted a video to the OILERS' FACEBOOK page last WEDNESDAY stating that if the video received 5,000 likes, he would donate $5,000 to the TEAMMATES FOR KIDS charity.

