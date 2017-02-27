Forsberg, Neal lead Predators over Oilers 5-4

Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.