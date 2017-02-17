Flyers at Oilers recap: Can we not?

Flyers at Oilers recap: Can we not?

As we did last night , tonight we'll walk you through an uninspiring Flyers loss - this one a 6-3 defeat at the hands of the Edmonton Brandon Manning Haters, also known in some circles as the Edmonton Oilers - that you hopefully did not stay up late to watch by way of our minute-by-minute reactions. Enjoy.

