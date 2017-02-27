Florida Panthers Recent Struggles - Why Is It Happening?

After going 5-0-0 on a tremendous Western Conference road trip, which gave them a tremendous boost in the sinking Atlantic Division, the Florida Panthers have lost their last 3 games, all at home, by the way. As the Florida Panthers took to the ice against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday February 22, they were looking to extend their win streak to 6 games, which would tie them with the Ottawa Senators, and put them 2 points back of the Montreal Canadiens, who held the Atlantic Division lead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rat Trick.