Five Canadian NHL teams are in the playoff chase but cling to berths

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Oscar Klefbom , left wing Milan Lucic , centre Connor McDavid and centre Leon Draisaitl celebrate a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Tuesday February 14, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Edmonton Oilers defenceman Oscar Klefbom , left wing Milan Lucic , centre Connor McDavid and centre Leon Draisaitl celebrate a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Tuesday February 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.