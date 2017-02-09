Eyes on the Price: Al Montoya Steps Up

Game 2 of the Canadiens' Super Bowl matinee weekend saw Al Montoya take the crease on Sunday, and will Montreal to a standings point against the Edmonton Oilers, allowing only a single skills competition goal by Leon Draisaitl. Unfortunately, that was all the Oilers and Cam Talbot needed, as the Habs dropped the 1-0 shootout loss.

