Eyes on the Price: Al Montoya Steps Up

Tuesday Feb 7

Game 2 of the Canadiens' Super Bowl matinee weekend saw Al Montoya take the crease on Sunday, and will Montreal to a standings point against the Edmonton Oilers, allowing only a single skills competition goal by Leon Draisaitl. Unfortunately, that was all the Oilers and Cam Talbot needed, as the Habs dropped the 1-0 shootout loss.

