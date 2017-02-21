Edmonton Oilers Win 8th Straight Road Game Versus Panthers
The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Florida Panthers for the eighth consecutive time on the road Wednesday evening, keeping them perfect in Sunrise, Florida, over the past 12 seasons, per the Elias Sports Bureau . Three other teams have accomplished the same feat over that span.
