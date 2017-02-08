Edmonton Oilers Trade Targets: Michael Stone
With the Edmonton Oilers possibly reaching their first postseason in 2017, the team may need some insurance as they take on the rest of the year. That being said, Bob Stauffer mentioned some possible trade targets the team could look into come Feb. 28. One of them is Arizona Coyotes defenceman Michael Stone.
