Edmonton Oilers Trade Rumors: Brandon Davidson on Move
As per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Edmonton Oilers defenceman Brandon Davidson may find himself packing his bags come Feb. 28. Teams are reportedly inquiring and reaching out about the 25-year-old defender, who has become of the Oilers key blueliners. After overcoming testicular cancer, Davidson came to prominence and earned a spot on the opening night roster.
