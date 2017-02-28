Edmonton Oilers Should Consider Claiming Eric Fehr
The Edmonton Oilers may not be ready to be active at the trade deadline, but there is a notable name on waivers that could be of help: Eric Fehr. The 31-year-old forward would be an excellent addition to the Oilers, and is just what this team needs heading into the end of the regular season.
