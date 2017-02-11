Chicago Blackhawks-Edmonton Oilers Prediction, TV Listings And More

Before the Chicago Blackhawks go on their "bye week," they have a little more business to take care of tonight in Alberta, Canada Chicago Blackhawks fans who have been around for a spell might recall the Blackhawks have had some trouble winning in Edmonton. More specifically, they've had trouble not getting blown out in Edmonton at times, Sam Gagner 's eight-point night being the easiest moment to remember.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackhhawk up.