Caps vs. Oilers Recap: What Offense? Washington Wins a Tight Test 2-1
With Connor Buddha Mohammad Jehovah Jesus Zoroaster McDavid in town, and the Capitals' injury-riddled defense looking like cheese from Geneva, the home team still managed to get it done defensively for a 2-1 victory. Plus: Tonight was a night of inclusion! And included in that including inclusion we should include the phenomenal play of Dmitry Orlov and Evgeny Kuznetsov, too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Japers' Rink.
