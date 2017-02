Capitalsa Evgeny Kuznetsov went head-to-head with Connor McDavid and won

Read more: The Washington Post

Evgeny Kuznetsov, center, moves the puck as three Oilers - fron left, Kris Russell, Andrej Sekera and Iiro Pakarinen - defend Friday night's game. Capitals Coach Barry Trotz would typically trust centers Nicklas Backstrom or Jay Beagle with countering an opponent's top line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.