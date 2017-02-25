Capitalsa Evgeny Kuznetsov went head-to-head with Connor McDavid and won
Evgeny Kuznetsov, center, moves the puck as three Oilers - fron left, Kris Russell, Andrej Sekera and Iiro Pakarinen - defend Friday night's game. Capitals Coach Barry Trotz would typically trust centers Nicklas Backstrom or Jay Beagle with countering an opponent's top line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC