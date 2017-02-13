13 of 14 Conservative leadership hopefuls debate in Edmonton
Rick Peterson speaks during the Conservative leadership debate at the Maclab Theatre in Edmonton, Alta., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. An appeal to families, an appeal to values, an appeal to the oilpatch and an appeal to Edmonton Oilers fans - leadership hopefuls in the Conservative party 's heartland went straight for its heart Tuesday as they squared off yet again in a bilingual debate.
