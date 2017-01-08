Young talent, solid structure stoke Maple Leafs' Cup dream
The Maple Leafs are so far ahead of schedule, club president Brandan Shanahan has just unveiled plans for the 20th anniversary celebration of the Dynasty Team that won the first of four straight Stanley Cups in 2017. Getting ahead of ourselves? Well, yes, but youth must be served and the quicker the better, for the example being set by Toronto is that structure and a winning environment can never be installed and instilled too soon.
