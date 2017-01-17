Winter Tour visits hospital, Oilers game in Edmonton

The Blue Jays travelled to Edmonton, Alberta, for Days 3 and 4 of their Winter Tour presented by TD Canada. Walking through the Edmonton airport followed by a camera crew and an entourage of 15 or so people would typically make someone stand out, but Aaron Sanchez , Marco Estrada , Kevin Pillar and Devon Travis blended in nicely, grasping Tim Hortons in their hands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Blue Jays.