Winter Tour visits hospital, Oilers game in Edmonton
The Blue Jays travelled to Edmonton, Alberta, for Days 3 and 4 of their Winter Tour presented by TD Canada. Walking through the Edmonton airport followed by a camera crew and an entourage of 15 or so people would typically make someone stand out, but Aaron Sanchez , Marco Estrada , Kevin Pillar and Devon Travis blended in nicely, grasping Tim Hortons in their hands.
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
