What time, channel is NHL All-Star Game 2017 (1/29/17)? Livestream, watch online
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, left, and Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Kesler battle during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (Mark J. Terrill Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, P.K. Subban, Auston Matthews, Taylor Hall and the rest of the 2017 NHL All-Stars will take the ice at the All-Star Game at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Jan. 19 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
