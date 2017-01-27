Wayne Gretzky: To be NHL's best, Connor McDavid must dethrone Sidney Crosby
Wayne Gretzky: To be NHL's best, Connor McDavid must dethrone Sidney Crosby "The Great One" on what makes Crosby so good, and what McDavid has to do to pass him. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kd4d5v Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky sat down with USA TODAY Sports' Larry Berger to talk about everything from breaking Gordie Howe's records to the future stars of the NHL.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC