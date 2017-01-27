Wayne Gretzky: To be NHL's best, Conn...

Wayne Gretzky: To be NHL's best, Connor McDavid must dethrone Sidney Crosby

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Wayne Gretzky: To be NHL's best, Connor McDavid must dethrone Sidney Crosby "The Great One" on what makes Crosby so good, and what McDavid has to do to pass him. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kd4d5v Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky sat down with USA TODAY Sports' Larry Berger to talk about everything from breaking Gordie Howe's records to the future stars of the NHL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonton Oilers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 3
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Oct '15 Fart news 90
News Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15) May '15 stewart scott 3
News Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
See all Edmonton Oilers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. China
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,720 • Total comments across all topics: 278,335,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC