Vincent Trocheck off to LA for NHL All-Star experience

Vincent Trocheck will represent the Florida Panthers in the NHL All-Star Game in Los Angeles this weekend as he heads into the break leading the team with 18 goals and 34 points. James Reimer made a glove save on Connor McDavid with 2.6 seconds left in OT but officials ruled his glove was in the cage as the host Oilers escaped with a 4-3 win over the Panthers.

