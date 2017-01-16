Video evidence that Mike Smith isn't tanking

The Arizona Coyotes are really bad, but you could argue that Mike Smith is why the Colorado Avalanche owns the NHL's worst record instead. He came into tonight's eventual 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers with a sparkling .918 save percentage, and while he couldn't save the Coyotes, he did rob of Jordan Eberle on what seemed like a sure goal.

