Sharksa Vlasic practices, unsure if hea ll play vs. Oilers
Defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic practiced Monday morning but wasn't 100 percent sure if he'd be available for Tuesday's game against the Edmonton Oilers. Vlasic has missed the last four games after he took a puck to the face Dec. 30 in a game against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
