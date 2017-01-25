Sharks' Tomas Hertl expected to play ...

Sharks' Tomas Hertl expected to play vs. Oilers on Thursday

11 hrs ago

Tomas Hertl is expected to be activated from long term injured reserve and play Thursday when the Sharks host the Edmonton Oilers in their final game before the start of the NHL all-star break. Hertl, 23, has missed the last 31 games with a right knee sprain but has been skating with the team at full strength for over a week.

