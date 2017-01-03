Rockets make three trades, land ringer, lose to Blazers
Hamilton and the Kelowna Rockets made their big splash ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline by acquiring Reid Gardiner, a top-10 scorer in the WHL last season who had been playing professionally for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - the AHL affiliate of the reigning Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins. Gardiner, who is expected to make his Kelowna debut in tonight's home game against Kamloops, was limited to three goals and six points through 23 games as a rookie pro but now returns to a level that he dominated with 92 points, including 43 goals, in 71 games for the Prince Albert Raiders during the 2015-16 campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC