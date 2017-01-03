Rockets make three trades, land ringe...

Rockets make three trades, land ringer, lose to Blazers

Hamilton and the Kelowna Rockets made their big splash ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline by acquiring Reid Gardiner, a top-10 scorer in the WHL last season who had been playing professionally for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - the AHL affiliate of the reigning Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins. Gardiner, who is expected to make his Kelowna debut in tonight's home game against Kamloops, was limited to three goals and six points through 23 games as a rookie pro but now returns to a level that he dominated with 92 points, including 43 goals, in 71 games for the Prince Albert Raiders during the 2015-16 campaign.

