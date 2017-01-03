Record-holding '92-93 Penguins admire Blue Jackets' streak

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner, left, forward William Karlsson, of Sweden, defenseman Seth Jones, forward Scott Hartnell and forward Brandon Saad celebrate Karlsson's goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. The Blue Jackets won 3-1.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.