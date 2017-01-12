Oilers prepare for the return of Taylor Hall
The Oilers host the New Jersey Devils tomorrow night which will mark the return of Taylor Hall, who spent his first six NHL seasons in Edmonton. "I think I'll get a good applause coming back here," says Hall, who was traded to the Devils in June.
