Oilers extend win streak by topping Panthers in OT

San Jose Sharks' Brent Burns celebrates his goal with teammates Joe Pavelski , Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton, second from left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. less San Jose Sharks' Brent Burns celebrates his goal with teammates Joe Pavelski , Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton, second from left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the ... more San Jose Sharks' Joe Pavelski controls the puck in front of Winnipeg Jets goalie Michael Hutchinson and Toby Enstrom, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.