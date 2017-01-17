Oilers extend win streak by topping Panthers in OT
San Jose Sharks' Brent Burns celebrates his goal with teammates Joe Pavelski , Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton, second from left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. less San Jose Sharks' Brent Burns celebrates his goal with teammates Joe Pavelski , Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton, second from left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the ... more San Jose Sharks' Joe Pavelski controls the puck in front of Winnipeg Jets goalie Michael Hutchinson and Toby Enstrom, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
