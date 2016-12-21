Oilers aim to sink Columbus' streak
Winners of 15 in a row, the Blue Jackets are just two victories behind the league record of 17-straight set by the 1992/93 Pittsburgh Penguins. "It's a fun thing to be a part of," says Oilers centre Mark Letestu of Tuesday's night showdown in Columbus.
