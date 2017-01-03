NHL Asg Captains Released

NHL Asg Captains Released

Forwards Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, defenseman P.K. Subban of the Nashville Predators and goalie Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens topped their respective divisions in fan votes in the 2017 NHL All-Star Fan Vote to earn the first spots and captaincy in the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 29. Price and Crosby captured the most votes in the Atlantic Division and Metropolitan Division, respectively, while Subban led the Central Division and McDavid topped the Pacific Division. From Dec. 1 through Jan. 2, fans worldwide were able to cast votes at NHL.com/vote and via the NHL App.

