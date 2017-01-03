NHL announces full All-Star Game rosters
Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl celebrates his goal with teammates left wing Patrick Maroon , center Connor McDavid and defenseman Kris Russell during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price reaches out to snag the pack against the Washington Capitals during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Montreal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC