NHL All-Star Game heading to Los Angeles

The 2017 NHL All-Star weekend starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday with the skills competition and finishes with the All-Star Game at 4 p.m. Sunday, using the 3-on-3 gameplay tournament style. The All-Star tournament will feature three 20-minute games, with each division making up the four teams: Pacific, Central, Atlantic and Metropolitan.

