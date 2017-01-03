Letestu scores OT winner, Oilers beat...

Letestu scores OT winner, Oilers beat Devils 2-1

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Edmonton Oilers players surround Mark Letestu, center, after he scored the game winning goal against the New Jersey Devils during overtime of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Newark, N.J. The Oilers won 2-1 in overtime. less Edmonton Oilers players surround Mark Letestu, center, after he scored the game winning goal against the New Jersey Devils during overtime of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Newark, N.J. The ... more New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider, bottom, skates away as Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal by Mark Letestu during overtime of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Newark, N.J. The Oilers won 2-1 in overtime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonton Oilers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 3
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Oct '15 Fart news 90
News Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15) May '15 stewart scott 3
News Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
See all Edmonton Oilers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,671 • Total comments across all topics: 277,730,979

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC