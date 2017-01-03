Letestu scores OT winner, Oilers beat Devils 2-1

Edmonton Oilers players surround Mark Letestu, center, after he scored the game winning goal against the New Jersey Devils during overtime of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Newark, N.J. The Oilers won 2-1 in overtime. less Edmonton Oilers players surround Mark Letestu, center, after he scored the game winning goal against the New Jersey Devils during overtime of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Newark, N.J. The ... more New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider, bottom, skates away as Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal by Mark Letestu during overtime of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Newark, N.J. The Oilers won 2-1 in overtime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.