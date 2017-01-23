Laurent Brossoit earns first NHL win, Oilers down Flames 7-3

Jordan Eberle scored twice and added two assists as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 7-3 on Saturday to sweep the four-game season series for the first time. Eberle's wrist shot at 5:58 of the first period made it 3-0 for the visitors and prompted a goalie change as Flames coach Glen Gulutzan brought in Brian Elliott for Chad Johnson, who allowed three goals on four shots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.