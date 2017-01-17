Kharia's first NHL goal a game-winner

Less than a week after he was called up to the NHL, the 22-year-old Surrey native netted the winning goal in Monday's 3-1 win by the Edmonton Oilers over the Arizona Coyotes at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Khaira made it 2-0 for Edmonton midway through the second period, taking a pass from Mark Letestu and lifting it past Coyotes netminder Mike Smith.

