Gretzky's hectic week ends coaching his son
Ty Gretzky listened to his father's advice during an Edmonton Oilers , Los Angeles Kings celebrity/alumni outdoor hockey game at Memorial Stadium at Bakersfield College. Wayne Gretzky told his son to simply get out of the way of former Oilers enforcer Dave Semenko who found himself on Ty's line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo Sports.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC