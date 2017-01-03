Game Preview : Streaking Into the New Year

Edmonton Oilers @ Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 7:00 EST Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio TV: Fox Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 WBNS FM Game Faceoff Tonight, Columbus goes for #16 in a row. Unlike a certain other #16, let's hope the Jackets come ready to play tonight.

