Fire and Ice: Breaking down the Devils' four-game trip
Fire and Ice: Breaking down the Devils' four-game trip Taylor Hall said this road swing, which opens Thursday at Edmonton, would 'define' the Devils' season Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2ikneRH As to Taylor Hall's assertion that this Devils' four-game road trip can "define" the season and can be a "make it or break it" point. The competition is certainly stiff enough as the Oilers , Flames and Wild are all in playoff position and the Canucks have the same 44 points as the Western Conference's second-wild card team, the Kings, but have played two extra games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC