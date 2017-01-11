Fire and Ice: Breaking down the Devil...

Fire and Ice: Breaking down the Devils' four-game trip

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Fire and Ice: Breaking down the Devils' four-game trip Taylor Hall said this road swing, which opens Thursday at Edmonton, would 'define' the Devils' season Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2ikneRH As to Taylor Hall's assertion that this Devils' four-game road trip can "define" the season and can be a "make it or break it" point. The competition is certainly stiff enough as the Oilers , Flames and Wild are all in playoff position and the Canucks have the same 44 points as the Western Conference's second-wild card team, the Kings, but have played two extra games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonton Oilers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 3
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Oct '15 Fart news 90
News Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15) May '15 stewart scott 3
News Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
See all Edmonton Oilers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,906 • Total comments across all topics: 277,828,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC