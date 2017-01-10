Edmonton Oilers: Was Cam Talbot Snubbed From All-Star Roster
The NHL announced their All-Star rosters for the 2017 NHL All-Star game taking place on Jan. 29. While the Pacific Division does look stacked, it seems to be missing a certain goaltender. Led by Connor McDavid, the Pacific Division team features names like Bo Horvat, Brent Burns and other solid skaters.
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
