Edmonton Oilers: Should They Consider Ty Rattie
The St. Louis Blues placed right wingerTy Rattie on waivers for AHL assignment to the Chicago Wolves. Could the Edmonton Oilers be suitors? The Oilers seem to lack quality depth on right wing.
