Edmonton Oilers: McDavid Named Pacific Division Captain

Following fan voting, the NHL named Connor McDavid the Pacific Division captain for the 2017 NHL All-Star game in Los Angeles on Jan. 29. He joins respective division captains Sidney Crosby , Carey Price and P.K. Subban . All four were the first ones named all-stars and will lead their respective clubs at the All-Star weekend.

