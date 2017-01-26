Draisaitl, Talbot lead surging Oilers' 4-0 rout of Ducks

Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and Cam Talbot made 26 saves in his 15th career shutout, leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night. Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zack Kassian scored during the second period for the Oilers in a meeting of Pacific Division contenders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.