Devils Up Next: Host the Oilers
Devils Up Next: Host the Oilers Teams meet for the first time since blockbuster summer swap of Taylor Hall for Adam Larsson Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2i2B6jy Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Story line: This marks the first game between the teams since their blockbuster deal on June 29 as top-line LW Taylor Hall came to the Devils in exchange for top-pair D Adam Larsson.
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
