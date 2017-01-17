Connor McDavid records 100th career point, completes Oilers' comeback
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid celebrates his 100th career point with teammates against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. Connor McDavid scored the overtime winner and added two assists as the Edmonton Oilers won their fourth game in a row with a 4-3 decision over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.
