Colorado Avalanche Forward Gabe Lande...

Colorado Avalanche Forward Gabe Landeskog is Not Worth Stud D-Man

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mile High Sticking

The Colorado Avalanche are looking to acquire a stud defenseman, and Gabe Landeskog is the main man behind the rumors; unfortunately, Landy is not valuable enough to acquire a game-changing defenseman. The Colorado Avalanche are currently searching for a way to upgrade their blueline; unfortunately Gabe Landeskog is not valuable enough to acquire the type of defenseman the Avs need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mile High Sticking.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonton Oilers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 3
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Oct '15 Fart news 90
News Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15) May '15 stewart scott 3
News Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
See all Edmonton Oilers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,452 • Total comments across all topics: 277,862,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC