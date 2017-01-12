Colorado Avalanche Forward Gabe Landeskog is Not Worth Stud D-Man

The Colorado Avalanche are looking to acquire a stud defenseman, and Gabe Landeskog is the main man behind the rumors; unfortunately, Landy is not valuable enough to acquire a game-changing defenseman. The Colorado Avalanche are currently searching for a way to upgrade their blueline; unfortunately Gabe Landeskog is not valuable enough to acquire the type of defenseman the Avs need.

