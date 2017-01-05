The Boston Bruins are honoring Milt Schmidt, the former captain, coach and general manager who died this week at the age of 98 Bruins return to ice; honor player, coach and GM Schmidt The Boston Bruins are honoring Milt Schmidt, the former captain, coach and general manager who died this week at the age of 98 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hY80C4 The Boston Bruins honor Bruins legend Milt Schmidt prior to an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Boston. Schmidt, who was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1961, is the only person in Bruins history to have served the club as a player, captain, coach and general manager.

