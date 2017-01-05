Bruins return to ice; honor player, coach and GM Schmidt
The Boston Bruins are honoring Milt Schmidt, the former captain, coach and general manager who died this week at the age of 98 Bruins return to ice; honor player, coach and GM Schmidt The Boston Bruins are honoring Milt Schmidt, the former captain, coach and general manager who died this week at the age of 98 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hY80C4 The Boston Bruins honor Bruins legend Milt Schmidt prior to an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Boston. Schmidt, who was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1961, is the only person in Bruins history to have served the club as a player, captain, coach and general manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC