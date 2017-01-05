Bruins return to ice; honor player, c...

Bruins return to ice; honor player, coach and GM Schmidt

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

The Boston Bruins are honoring Milt Schmidt, the former captain, coach and general manager who died this week at the age of 98 Bruins return to ice; honor player, coach and GM Schmidt The Boston Bruins are honoring Milt Schmidt, the former captain, coach and general manager who died this week at the age of 98 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hY80C4 The Boston Bruins honor Bruins legend Milt Schmidt prior to an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Boston. Schmidt, who was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1961, is the only person in Bruins history to have served the club as a player, captain, coach and general manager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonton Oilers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 3
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Oct '15 Fart news 90
News Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15) May '15 stewart scott 3
News Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
See all Edmonton Oilers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,794 • Total comments across all topics: 277,685,997

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC