Boedker's hat trick leads Sharks to 5-3 win over Oilers

San Jose Sharks' Mikkel Boedker and Melker Karlsson celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta. San Jose Sharks' Patrick Marleau is stopped by Edmonton Oilers' goalie Cam Talbot as Kris Russell and Adam Larsson look for the rebound during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.