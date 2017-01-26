As Edmonton's Connor McDavid approaches greatness, he's getting great ...

Bobby Orr and Wayne Gretzky once stood where Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid stands now, at the point of shedding the label of fair-haired prodigy because they had begun to dominate a game in which men give kids no breaks. No one knows better than Orr, who expanded and transformed the role of defensemen during a brilliant career that was cut short by knee injuries, and Gretzky, who rewrote the NHL 's scoring records, how it feels be touted for stardom before they were teenagers.

