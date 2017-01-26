As Edmonton's Connor McDavid approaches greatness, he's getting great ...
Bobby Orr and Wayne Gretzky once stood where Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid stands now, at the point of shedding the label of fair-haired prodigy because they had begun to dominate a game in which men give kids no breaks. No one knows better than Orr, who expanded and transformed the role of defensemen during a brilliant career that was cut short by knee injuries, and Gretzky, who rewrote the NHL 's scoring records, how it feels be touted for stardom before they were teenagers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC